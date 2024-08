Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Nsoatreman FC, a Ghanaian football club, is set to compete against CS Constantine in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.



As the reigning champions of the MTN FA Cup from the previous season, Nsoatreman FC is representing Ghana in this prestigious tournament with aspirations of advancing to the group stage.



In the initial preliminary



round of qualifiers, the Ghanaian team faced Elect-Sport from Chad, achieving a commanding 5-0 aggregate victory over two legs.