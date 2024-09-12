CAF Confederation Cup: Nsoatreman to face Constantine FC in a fierce showdown on Friday

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Nsoatreman FC, the reigning champions of the Ghana FA Cup, are set to face Algerian powerhouse Constantine FC in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup's second round.



This much-anticipated match will occur at the Accra Sports Stadium, Nsoatreman's temporary home, as they seek to gain a crucial edge before the second leg in Algeria.



As newcomers to continental competition, Nsoatreman FC is determined to make a significant mark in the annals of African football.