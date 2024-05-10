CAF Confederation Cup: RS Berkane eyeing revenge victory over Zamalek

Sports News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sunday's TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final will witness a clash of former champions as RS Berkane and Zamalek SC go head-to-head in a quest for revenge.



The Berkane Municipal Stadium will be the battleground for the first leg of this double-legged final, reminiscent of the 2019 edition where Zamalek emerged victorious with a 5-3 scoreline.



This triumph marked the Egyptians' first and only TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup title. Although RS Berkane has since claimed the trophy twice, the memory of that defeat still haunts them as they gear up to face Zamalek on May 12th and 19th, 2024, in pursuit of their third TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup gold medal.



Established in 1938, RS Berkane, affectionately known as the Orange Boys, has been steadily making its mark on the African continent.



Before their continental success in 2019, they secured their first Moroccan Throne Cup in 2018, followed by two more titles in 2021 and 2022. Their victory over rivals Wydad AC in the 2022 TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup remains one of their most cherished achievements.



As the sole Moroccan representative in this year's CAF Interclub competition, RS Berkane aims to clinch the title and exact revenge on the side that denied them their first championship five years ago.



However, they face a formidable challenge in Zamalek, who are eager to taste continental glory once again after their 2019 triumph.



Led by coach Mouin Chaabani, RS Berkane can rely on his expertise in winning CAF Inter-club competitions, as demonstrated by his back-to-back appearances in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League finals with Espérance Sportive de Tunis in 2018 and 2019.