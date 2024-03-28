CAF Confederation Cup: We hope to secure a win against Stade Malien - Dreams FC

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC are filled with excitement and anticipation as they look forward to their upcoming clash against Stade Malien in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup. The match is scheduled to take place this Sunday in Bamako.



With great confidence in their abilities, the Ghanaian FA Cup champions are optimistic about achieving a positive outcome in the first leg before returning to Ghana for the second leg.



In their first-ever continental campaign, Dreams FC aspire to follow in the footsteps of Hearts of Oak, the only Ghanaian club to have won the Confederation Cup title.



Having progressed to this stage as group winners with four victories and two draws, Dreams FC now face a formidable opponent in Stade Malien, who also finished at the top of their group with three wins, a draw, and a loss.



Both Coach Zito and goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi express their belief in the team's chances, highlighting the squad's determination and rigorous preparation for the upcoming match.



Agbasi stated, "We are performing well and will continue to give our best to reach the top. We need the support of all Ghanaians to stand behind us and help us achieve the desired result. We are a strong team and are training diligently, both physically and mentally."



Coach Zito echoed these sentiments, saying, "I used the Medeama game as preparation for the Confederation Cup matches against Stade Malien. Despite three of my players being with the under-20 national team, I still managed to get them to play according to my desired outcome, whether it be a draw or a victory."



Dreams FC aim to extend their impressive run in the competition by securing a spot in the semi-finals, further establishing their presence in their debut campaign.