Source: Footballghana

CAF Confederation Cup: We’ll do everything to eliminate Raja Casablanca – Nsoatreman FC forward Abdul Rahman

Nsoatreman FC attacker Mohammed Abdul Rahman says his outfit will do everything possible

Nsoatreman FC forward Mohammed Abdul Rahman has expressed his determination to help his team eliminate Raja Casablanca from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana FA Cup champions advanced past Chadian team Elect Sport in the first preliminary round, setting up a matchup against the Moroccan powerhouse in the next stage.

Yaw Preko’s squad will first host Raja Casablanca this weekend before heading to Morocco for the second leg.

In a media interview, Abdul Rahman, who is currently in excellent form, stated that he and his teammates are committed to doing everything they can to defeat Raja Casablanca.

