CAF Confederation Cup: We’ll work tirelessly to make Ghana proud - Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has expressed his commitment to ensuring that his team brings pride to Ghana during their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Having secured their first-ever participation in African competitions by winning the FA Cup last season, where they triumphed over regional rivals Bofoakwa Tano in a penalty shootout, the Amanaso team



Nsoatreman FC is set to compete against the Chadian team Elect Sport in the initial preliminary round, which is scheduled for August 2024. The Ghana FA Cup champions will first host Elect Sport before making the journey to Chad for the second leg of the tie.



In an interview with Kessben FM, as reported by Footballghana.com, Yaw Preko reiterated his team's dedication to working diligently to represent Ghana honorably in the CAF Confederation Cup.



“We will work tirelessly and ensure that we make Ghana proud in the CAF Confederation Cup,” he stated.



Nsoatreman FC has been intensively preparing for the upcoming season, aiming to leave a significant mark. They recently finished as runners-up in the Nsenkyire Cup held in Sameraboi, where Samartex emerged as the champions.