CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek coach Jose Gomes rues missed chances against Dreams FC

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Zamalek coach, Jose Gomes, expressed his disappointment with his team's missed opportunities in the first leg semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup against Dreams FC in Cairo.



Despite having numerous chances, the home team failed to convert them into goals, allowing Dreams FC to leave Egypt with a favorable result.



Shikabala, Mostafa Shalaby, and Ibrahima Ndaye, all experienced forwards, were responsible for their wastefulness in front of the goal.



According to the Portuguese boss, "We lacked speed and failed to play our usual style against Dreams. There were some technical errors, and we didn't perform optimally.



However, we had plenty of opportunities that could have secured us a victory and determined the outcome of the match."



Gomes has already shifted his focus to the second leg in Kumasi, Ghana, which will take place next week.



"Unfortunately, we couldn't achieve a victory, and the first half of the semi-final match has concluded," he continued. "Now, we need to concentrate and perform well in the second half in Ghana."



He emphasized that the conditions in Ghana, such as the grass, humidity, and temperature, will be different, but he trusts his players to adapt.



"We expected more from our players in terms of our style of play. We had numerous chances but failed to score. However, I believe that we can find the back of the net in Ghana, even if it's just one goal."