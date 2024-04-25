CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek to land in Ghana on Thursday with chartered flight for Dreams FC clash

Sports News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Egyptian giants Zamalek are set to make the trip to Ghana for the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals against Dreams FC.



The match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2024, following a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.



Zamalek will be flying directly to Kumasi on Thursday to prepare for the highly-anticipated encounter.



The team is expected to arrive in Kumasi at 5pm today and will have a training session at the match venue 24 hours before kick-off as per the competition's regulations.



Dreams FC will go into the game with an advantage after holding Zamalek to a draw in the first leg.



Despite Zamalek creating scoring chances, Dreams FC displayed resilience and determination to keep a clean sheet.



This match holds great significance for Dreams FC as they aim to become the first Ghanaian team in two decades to reach the final of the Confederation Cup.



The last time a Ghanaian team achieved this feat was in 2004 when Hearts of Oak emerged victorious in the final.