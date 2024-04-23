CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek were surprised by our game plan – Karim Zito

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Karim Zito, the coach of Dreams FC, believes that Zamalek SC was taken aback by his team's game plan in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.



Despite being seen as underdogs, Dreams FC managed to hold Zamalek to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium.



Zito expressed his satisfaction with the performance, stating that Zamalek underestimated them.



Looking ahead to the second leg, Zito mentioned that he would change the team's approach and not sit back like they did in the first leg.



He emphasized the advantage of playing at home and the absence of the 12th-man support for Zamalek in Kumasi.



Dreams FC will have two training sessions in Accra before departing for the second leg.



The match will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28.