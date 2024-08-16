You are here: HomeSports2024 08 16Article 1970567

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

CAF President Patrice Motsepe to attend funeral of Issa Hayatou

CAF President Patrice Motsepe will attend the funeral of Issa Hayatou, Africa’s longest-serving football leader, who passed away last week.

The service will be held in Garoua, Cameroon.

Motsepe, along with FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto'o, CAF Vice-Presidents, and other high-profile figures, will pay tribute to Hayatou, who led CAF from 1988 to 2017.
Motsepe extended heartfelt condolences, praising Hayatou’s significant contributions to African football.

