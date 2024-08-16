CAF President Patrice Motsepe to attend funeral of Issa Hayatou

Sports News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

CAF President Patrice Motsepe will attend the funeral of Issa Hayatou, Africa’s longest-serving football leader, who passed away last week.



The service will be held in Garoua, Cameroon.



Motsepe, along with FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto'o, CAF Vice-Presidents, and other high-profile figures, will pay tribute to Hayatou, who led CAF from 1988 to 2017.

Motsepe extended heartfelt condolences, praising Hayatou’s significant contributions to African football.