CAF announces new media and TV rights deals for African football club competitions

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finalized new media and television rights agreements for the 2024-25 season of its Interclub Competitions.



These agreements include broadcasting rights for both pay TV and free-to-air channels throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.



The deals cover Africa's top club tournaments, which are:



* CAF Champions League



* CAF Confederation Cup



* CAF Women's Champions League



* CAF Super Cup



After a competitive bidding process, CAF has established partnerships with:



* SuperSport International for Pay TV rights (English)



* South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for Free-to-Air rights



* Azam Media for Free-to-Air rights



CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, emphasized the increasing interest in African football, which has drawn the attention of major broadcasters.