CAF announces new media and TV rights deals for African football club competitions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finalized new media and television rights agreements for the 2024-25 season of its Interclub Competitions.

These agreements include broadcasting rights for both pay TV and free-to-air channels throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.

The deals cover Africa's top club tournaments, which are:

* CAF Champions League

* CAF Confederation Cup

* CAF Women's Champions League

* CAF Super Cup

After a competitive bidding process, CAF has established partnerships with:

* SuperSport International for Pay TV rights (English)

* South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for Free-to-Air rights

* Azam Media for Free-to-Air rights

CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, emphasized the increasing interest in African football, which has drawn the attention of major broadcasters.

