CAF ban will force authorities to do things right, says Karim Zito

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito views the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to ban Ghana's Baba Yara Stadium as a potential catalyst for change within the nation's football administration.



CAF revoked its endorsement of the stadium due to ongoing problems with the playing surface, which means Ghana will likely have to host their upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifying matches at a different location.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been tasked with securing an alternative venue outside the country for these games.



Zito believes this situation will compel the authorities to tackle the long-standing issues affecting the stadium and other sports facilities in Ghana.