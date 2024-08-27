You are here: HomeSports2024 08 27Article 1974023

CAF demands update on Baba Yara Stadium for Black Stars' Angola clash

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is under pressure to meet a significant deadline to inform the Confederation of African Football (CAF) about the readiness of Baba Yara Stadium for the Black Stars' match against Angola on September 5.

Henry Asante Twum, the GFA Communications Director, shared that CAF has raised concerns regarding the pitch's condition after seeing troubling photos

