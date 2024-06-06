You are here: HomeSports2024 06 06Article 1947122

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

CAF dismisses reports of potential AFCON 2025 postponement

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

CAF has dismissed reports suggesting a potential postponement of the much-anticipated AFCON 2025 CAF has dismissed reports suggesting a potential postponement of the much-anticipated AFCON 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has refuted rumours about the possible postponement of AFCON 2025 in response to circulating reports.

CAF-affiliated media clarified that the executive committee will convene to discuss and finalize the dates for the tournament.

An official statement from CAF is expected to follow the meeting.

The news of the alleged postponement, linked to the rescheduling of the Club World Cup, has been widely covered by various media outlets.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment