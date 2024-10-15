You are here: HomeSports2024 10 15Article 1993766

CAF launches investigation into Nigeria’s distressing stranding at Libyan airport

CAF (Confederation of African Football) has launched an investigation into the distressing situation involving the Nigerian national football team at a Libyan airport ahead of their AFCON 2025 qualifier.

The Super Eagles were stranded at Al Abraq airport for over 12 hours after their flight was diverted from Benghazi, leaving them without basic amenities such as food and communication

