CAF mourns the death of former President Issa Hayatou

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is in a state of mourning due to the death of its former President, Issa Hayatou.



Hayatou, who held the position of CAF President from 1988 until 2017, passed away earlier today.



His nearly thirty-year tenure was characterized by a transformative period for African football, leading to substantial growth and development



throughout the continent.



Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the current President of CAF, stated: “I extend my heartfelt condolences, both personally and on behalf of the 54 CAF Member Associations, regarding the passing of our former President, Issa Hayatou. My thoughts are with his family, the Fédération Camerounaise de Football, its President Samuel Eto’o, and the people of Cameroon. CAF and the entire African football community will always remember President Hayatou for his significant and lasting contributions to the advancement of football in Africa. He will remain in our hearts and memories.”



President Motsepe has requested that the CAF flag, along with the flags of all CAF Member Associations, be flown at half-mast for five days, concluding on 13 August 2024.