CAF mourns the death of former President Issa Hayatou

President Issa Hayatou President Issa Hayatou

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is in a state of mourning due to the death of its former President, Issa Hayatou.

Hayatou, who held the position of CAF President from 1988 until 2017, passed away earlier today.

His nearly thirty-year tenure was characterized by a transformative period for African football, leading to substantial growth and development

