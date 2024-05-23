You are here: HomeSports2024 05 23Article 1941671

Source: Footballghana

CAF needs to educate club officials on football management strategies – CAF head of pro football

Mohammed Sidat Mohammed Sidat

Mohammed Sidat, the head of football at CAF, has emphasized the need for additional workshops to educate clubs on management strategies.

This call came after a successful three-day CAF Regional Club Licensing Workshop in Accra, attended by 15 Member Associations.

Sidat stressed the importance of organizing more workshops to provide support and courses for clubs, emphasizing the significance of educating clubs on managing competitions and tools.

