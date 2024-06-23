CAF officially unveils dates for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Sports News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The CAF Executive Committee has confirmed the dates for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, scheduled from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.



CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe expects this edition to be historic.



The decision was made after considering international and domestic match schedules. Dr. Motsepe also highlighted the growth of women's football in Africa, expressing optimism for the Women's AFCON Morocco 2024.



He thanked Morocco, its football federation, and government for their support, stressing the host nation's crucial role in the tournament's success.