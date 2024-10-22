CAF reports financial turnaround with major investment in football development

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed a significant financial recovery during its 46th Ordinary Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



Led by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the assembly presented the audited financial report for the 2022-2023 fiscal year along with the budget for 2024-2025.



A key highlight is the reduction of losses from USD 28.9 million to USD 9.2 million, showcasing the success of strategic reforms initiated in 2021.