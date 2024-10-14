You are here: HomeSports2024 10 14Article 1993628

Ghanasoccernet

CAF responds to Nigeria Super Eagles' stranded situation in Libya

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has recognized the challenges encountered by Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who have been stuck at a local airport in Libya for several hours prior to their 2025 AFCON qualifier against the host country.

Lux September, CAF's communications director, mentioned, "CAF is informed about this issue and is communicating with both teams."

In light of the circumstances, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) filed an official complaint to CAF yesterday.

