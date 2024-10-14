CAF responds to Nigeria Super Eagles' stranded situation in Libya

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has recognized the challenges encountered by Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who have been stuck at a local airport in Libya for several hours prior to their 2025 AFCON qualifier against the host country.



Lux September, CAF's communications director, mentioned, "CAF is informed about this issue and is communicating with both teams."



In light of the circumstances, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) filed an official complaint to CAF yesterday.