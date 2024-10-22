CAF to announce decision on controversial Libya-Nigeria 2025 AFCON qualifying match

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is expected to reveal its decision on Wednesday concerning the postponed Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match in Group D between Libya and Nigeria.



This match was originally set for October 15 at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi.



This encounter, intended to be the second leg following Nigeria's 1-0 victory



in the first leg, was canceled just hours before it was supposed to start.



CAF has since removed the match from its schedule and has referred the issue to its Disciplinary Committee.



Libya's Football Federation has submitted documentation through its legal representative to address the situation and safeguard the interests of its national team.