CAF urges Ghana to prioritize key enhancements ahead of crucial Sudan match

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the management of Accra Sports Stadium to focus on essential upgrades in preparation for Ghana's important 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.



CAF has approved the hosting of the match at Accra Sports Stadium, but an official communication highlighted the necessity for improvements to the playing surface and other vital areas to guarantee a top-notch experience for players and spectators alike.



The National Sports Authority of Ghana and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are diligently working to fulfill CAF's requirements ahead of the match. With Baba Yara Stadium currently closed due to pitch problems, the Accra venue is set to host this significant encounter.