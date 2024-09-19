CBG Denies Sale Rumors, Confirms Government Ownership

Finance & Banking of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has officially denied circulating social media rumors suggesting the bank has been sold. In a statement released by its management, CBG reaffirmed that the Government of Ghana remains its sole shareholder and that no change in ownership has occurred.



Describing the claims as false and misleading, the bank assured its customers that their deposits



remain secure and that CBG continues to operate with full stability. "There is no reason for concern. We remain committed to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative banking solutions," the bank emphasized.



CBG, known for being the preferred bank for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), highlighted its customers' loyalty and trust. The bank expressed appreciation for the support and confidence placed in its services, reassuring the public that their funds are safe.



In response to the rising speculation on social media, the bank urged the public to disregard unverified reports and trust only official channels for accurate information. CBG reiterated its strong operational position and financial health, addressing any uncertainties caused by the false rumors.



