Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

The draw for the CAF African Nations Championship 2024 Qualifiers is set for Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 11:00 GMT.



The tournament will be hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from February 1 to February 28, 2025.



Prior to the finals, there will be two rounds of qualifiers held on a home-and-away format.