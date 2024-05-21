CK Akonnor steps into advisory role at CAF

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Charles Akonnor, the former coach of Ghana, has commenced his role as a consultant for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



The specifics of his duties have not been disclosed, but it is believed that Akonnor will offer expert advice during a crucial gathering attended by football officials from various African nations.



Taking place in Tanzania, the summit aims to discuss matters related to youth football.



Before this consultancy position, Akonnor served as the coach of Ghana from January 2020 to September 2021.



Following his tenure with the national team, he did not hold any significant roles until his recent appointment as a consultant for CAF.



With a successful career managing top football clubs in Ghana such as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, Akonnor has a wealth of experience.



His achievements at Kotoko include winning the Normalization Committee Special Competition and guiding the team to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.



Moreover, Akonnor briefly took on the role of Technical Director at Accra Athletic FC.