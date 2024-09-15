You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981538

Agribusiness of Sunday, 15 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

CSIR-CRI introduces new tomato varieties to farmers

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Farmers welcomed the new varieties, hoping for increased production Farmers welcomed the new varieties, hoping for increased production

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Crop Research Institute (CRI) have introduced two new tomato varieties, cri-Kwabena-Kwabena and cri-KOPIA, designed to withstand climate change.

Developed under the ‘Technologies for Africa Agriculture Transformation phase 2 (TAAT 2)’ project, these tomatoes mature early, yield high crops, and are drought-resistant.

The project is funded by the African Development Bank and is being piloted in four Ghanaian regions.

Dr. Michael Kwabena Osei highlighted Ghana's tomato production shortfall and the need for year-round irrigation farming to reduce reliance on imports.

Farmers welcomed the new varieties, hoping for increased production.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment