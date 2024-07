Sports News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The Detroit Pistons were a dominant force in the Eastern Conference in the early 2000s, making six consecutive conference finals and winning the NBA Finals in 2004.



However, since then, the team's performance has taken a nosedive, with no playoff wins and a string of disappointing seasons.



This past season was particularly rough, with a record-setting losing streak and the firing of their head coach.