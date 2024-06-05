You are here: HomeSports2024 06 05Article 1946600

Source: Footballghana

Caf admits Wafcon and Afcon ‘scheduling nightmare’

Veron Mosengo-Omba was appointed as Caf's general secretary in March 2021

The organisers of Africa's top football tournaments are facing a challenging task in scheduling the upcoming editions.

However, they are making progress in finalizing the dates, according to the general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Veron Mosengo-Omba revealed in an interview that an announcement regarding the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco will be made by the end of this month.

There is a strong possibility that the tournament could be moved to next year due to teams' involvement in the Olympics.

Mosengo-Omba mentioned ongoing discussions with Uefa, the European Club Association, and Fifa to determine a suitable date, considering the majority of players are based in Europe.

