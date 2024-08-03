You are here: HomeSports2024 08 03Article 1966097

Caf launches investigation into misconduct claims

The headquarters of the Confederation of African Football is in Cairo, Egypt The headquarters of the Confederation of African Football is in Cairo, Egypt

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is investigating allegations of misconduct within its secretariat.

An international firm will conduct the investigation, and a report will be submitted to Caf's executive committee.

Caf Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba confirmed on social media that he is under investigation, denying the allegations as unsubstantiated.

Caf President Patrice Motsepe emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for corruption and pledged immediate action if misconduct is found.

The investigation follows claims of Mosengo-Omba hindering the governance department's work and creating an unethical work environment.

Mosengo-Omba, appointed in 2021, asserts that Caf's governance has improved under Motsepe.

