The Confederation of African Football is on track to become debt-free next year due to improved governance under the leadership of Patrice Motsepe, who took over as president in 2021.



According to Veron Mosengo-Omba, the secretary general, the organization's debt has decreased significantly since their appointment, with the expectation of presenting a deficit figure of less than $12m at



the upcoming Caf congress.