Caleb Yirenkyi joins Nordsjaelland from Right to Dream

Sports News of Friday, 3 May 2024

The Nordsjaelland football club has recently welcomed Caleb Yirenkyi, a talented Ghanaian player, as part of the Right to Dream academy's promotion program.



Yirenkyi showcased his skills during the academy's victory at the 2023 Gothia Cup.



Despite the official announcement being made on Thursday, the young player has already integrated himself with his new teammates.



Operating primarily in the central midfield position, Yirenkyi has already had the opportunity to play alongside his new teammates in the U19 league team.



This Saturday, they will face FC Copenhagen at Right to Dream Park at 13:00 GMT.



Yirenkyi expressed his gratitude towards FCN, stating that he has had a positive start with the club.



He mentioned that everyone has warmly welcomed him and helped him settle in, which serves as motivation for him to give his best every day.



Yirenkyi also emphasized the importance of listening, learning, and not being afraid to make mistakes.



He has sought advice from other players who have transitioned from the Right to Dream Academy to FCN, and he is excited about the future and the progress he will make at the club.



