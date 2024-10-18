Calhanoglu tells investigators why he met arrested ultras despite Inter advice

Sports News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, the Inter Milan midfielder, has reportedly provided explanations to investigators regarding his meeting with arrested ultras, despite advice from the club to avoid such interactions.



This situation arises amidst ongoing scrutiny of fan behavior and the relationship between players and ultras.



Çalhanoğlu’s meeting with the ultras has raised eyebrows, particularly because Inter Milan had warned players



Read full articleagainst engaging with fans who could be linked to criminal activities or violence.



During the investigation, the player is said to have expressed his intent to address concerns and communicate directly with the fans to foster a better understanding.



The club is taking this matter seriously, as it reflects on their policies regarding player conduct and fan interactions.



The incident highlights the complex dynamics between football clubs and their passionate supporter groups, especially in light of recent incidents involving ultras in Italian football.



As the investigation continues, the outcome may impact both Çalhanoğlu's standing at the club and the broader discourse on the relationship between players and ultras in Italy.