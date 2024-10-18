You are here: HomeSports2024 10 18Article 1995368

Sports News of Friday, 18 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Calhanoglu tells investigators why he met arrested ultras despite Inter advice











44

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hakan Çalhanoğlu Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, the Inter Milan midfielder, has reportedly provided explanations to investigators regarding his meeting with arrested ultras, despite advice from the club to avoid such interactions.

This situation arises amidst ongoing scrutiny of fan behavior and the relationship between players and ultras.

Çalhanoğlu’s meeting with the ultras has raised eyebrows, particularly because Inter Milan had warned players

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment