Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: BBC

The 51-year-old German had a brief stint of just over 18 months in the Premier League, yet his time at Chelsea was marked by significant success.



He secured the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup within his initial months, and the team also made it to the finals of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup in the following season.



However, conflicts with the club's new ownership ultimately led to his departure.