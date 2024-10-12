Cambiaso labelled Real Madrid’s ‘Plan B’ for Alexander-Arnold

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso is being referred to as 'Real Madrid's Plan B' in case they fail to secure a transfer for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, as reported in Italy on Saturday.



The rising star of the Italian national team is considered a viable alternative to fill in for the injured Dani Carvajal.



However, Real Madrid remains primarily focused on acquiring Alexander-Arnold, according to Tuttosport's latest print edition.