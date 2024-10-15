Cameroon, Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: ESPN

Cameroon, a five-time champion, and Algeria, the 2019 titleholder, secured their spots in next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco following successful qualifying matches on Monday, increasing the total number of qualified teams to four.



Cameroon triumphed over Kenya with a 1-0 scoreline, thanks to Boris Enow's decisive goal in neutral Kampala. Meanwhile, Algeria claimed victory against Togo in Lome, with Ramy Bensebaini converting a penalty in the first half.



Enow's goal came from a well-placed low free kick just outside the box, showcasing Cameroon's dominance throughout the match, despite the absence of their federation president Samuel Eto'o, who is currently serving a six-month ban from stadiums imposed by FIFA.