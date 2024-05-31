You are here: HomeSports2024 05 31Article 1944866

Source: Footballghana

Cameroon replace coach Marc Brys after Samuel Eto'o argument

Marc Brys was replaced as head coach of Cameroon before even leading a game due to a dispute with Samuel Eto'o, the president of Fecafoot.

Martin Ndtoungou has been appointed as the interim boss of the team following an emergency meeting.

The decision to replace Brys was made by Fecafoot's executive committee, citing disrespectful comments, refusal to collaborate, and inappropriate behaviour as reasons for the change.

The sports ministry's appointment of Brys in April was met with surprise by Fecafoot, who claimed the decision was made without their consultation.

