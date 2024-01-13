You are here: HomeSports2024 01 13Article 1912220

Sports News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar ruled out of AFCON

« Prev

Next »

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

Cameroon skipper, Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon skipper, Vincent Aboubakar

Cameroon skipper, Vincent Aboubakar, has been ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after suffering an injury.

According to reports, the Besiktas striker sustained a hamstring injury during training on Friday.

The Cameroon talisman is said to be out for three weeks after the test was carried out on his injury.

Cameroon is yet to name a replacement for the 2021 AFCON top scorer. Meanwhile, Vincent Aboubakar is expected to return to Turkey for further tests.

Cameroon, the second most successful country in the tournament, is in Group C alongside Gambia, Senegal, and Guinea.

They would want to close the gap on Egypt to one and win what would be their sixth title as they open their campaign against Guinea on Monday, January 15, 2024.


EE/NOQ

Sports Check with Dan Kwaku Yeboah on 2023 AFCON

Newsleading news icon

Dr Kofi Amoah (L) and Dr Mahamud Bawumia (R)

Where did you get the money to build a sports complex? – Dr Amoah asks Dr Bawumia

Businessleading business icon

The No.1 Osu Oxford street hotel and Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar

I borrowed from the World Bank to finance No.1 Oxford Street Hotel – Cheddar

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill

How a pastor almost destroyed the relationship between Vivian Jill and her child’s father

Africaleading africa news icon

Vladimir Putin, Russian President

Russia to continue humanitarian supplies of grain, fertilizers to Africa - Deputy PM

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The National Democratic Congress

How to unseat the nonperforming NDC MPs in the Volta Region