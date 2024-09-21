You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984214

Can Lamine Yamal End Barcelona’s European Drought?

In just 18 months, Lamine Yamal has transformed from a promising youngster to a global sensation. The 17-year-old phenom played a pivotal role in Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 campaign.

Yamal's breathtaking performances drew comparisons to Wayne Rooney's explosive debut at Euro 2004, when the Englishman was just 18. The Barcelona prodigy's maturity and skill on the international stage have marked him as Spain's newest football megastar.

With his impressive display, Yamal has cemented his place in the spotlight, solidifying his status as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

