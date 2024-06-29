Can Xhaka's near-perfect season inspire Switzerland?

Sports News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: BBC

Granit Xhaka has had a remarkable season and is now in a position to lead his country to success at Euro 2024.



After an impressive domestic campaign with Bayer Leverkusen, he has brought his confidence to the tournament.



Despite some ups and downs in his international career, Xhaka has been a standout player for Switzerland in the competition.



With a crucial match against Italy approaching, all eyes are on Xhaka to guide his team to victory and showcase his full potential.