"Can't you see he was drunk?" - Asamoah Gyan jabs South Dayi MP

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024
Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan recently found himself embroiled in controversy after he made a provocative statement in response to comments made by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.
According to the MP, Gyan missed a crucial penalty during the 2010 World Cup because he didn't want the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to take the glory due to his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party(NPP).
In a fiery retort, Gyan lashed out at the MP, accusing him of speaking out of turn and suggesting that he had made his statement under the influence of alcohol.
In response to these allegations, Gyan stated, "Can't you see he was drunk?"
