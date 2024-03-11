Cancelo hails Victor Osimhen as one of the best strikers in the World

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo is wary of the threat posed by Victor Osimhen and acknowledges the Napoli forward as one of the top strikers globally.



The Catalans are preparing for a crucial second-leg match against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday following a thrilling 1-1 draw in Italy.



Cancelo, assigned to contain Osimhen, praised the Nigerian striker and the entire Napoli attacking line for their exceptional skills.



“They are exceptional talents; Osimhen scored with half the ball in the first leg; he is one of the best strikers in the world.”



Osimhen, who found the net in the first leg against Barcelona, aims to continue his impressive scoring streak, having scored five goals in five games for Napoli since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.