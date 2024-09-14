Canelo Álvarez says he is ‘100 percent ready’ to take on undefeated Edgar Berlanga, who wants to ‘shock the world’

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: CNN

The matchup will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card on Prime Video PPV is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, and the fight will also be available for streaming on DAZN PPV.



This bout holds special importance for Álvarez as it coincides with the Mexican Independence Day weekend.



In an interview with CNNE’s Gonzalo Alvarado, Álvarez expressed his gratitude for the support from Mexican fans, stating, “I feel honored to represent my country and hope they enjoy the fight on Saturday.”