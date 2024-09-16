Carlo Ancelotti forced to scrap plan to tackle fatigue due at Real Madrid

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is likely facing the longest season in its history, with players expressing concerns over a packed schedule that could include up to 72 matches and extend for nearly 11 months if they advance to the Club World Cup final next July.



Manager Carlo Ancelotti had devised a strategy to manage player fatigue, but he has had to abandon it due to circumstances.



The club is currently grappling with an injury crisis, having already lost Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos, David Alaba, and Eduardo Camavinga for several months, along with ongoing issues for Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham, which has compelled the Italian coach to revise his approach.