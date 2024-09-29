You are here: HomeSports2024 09 29Article 1987295

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti frustrated as Real Madrid player unable to start against Atletico Madrid

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Carlo Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid is poised to seek victory against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, as both teams gear up for the inaugural Madrid derby of the season.

However, the absence of Kylian Mbappe is anticipated to prompt Carlo Ancelotti to adjust his strategies, reverting to the 4-4-2 formation employed in the previous season.

Luka Modric is likely to take Mbappe’s place in the lineup, rather than Eduardo Camavinga, who has been declared fit earlier this week and is set to make his first appearance of the season following his recovery from a knee injury. This decision, however, stems from necessity rather than preference.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment