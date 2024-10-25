You are here: HomeSports2024 10 25Article 1998278

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Carlo Ancelotti has Real Madrid selection dilemma for El Clasico as defensive switch is considered

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Carlo Ancelotti’s team triumphed in all three competitive encounters Carlo Ancelotti’s team triumphed in all three competitive encounters

Real Madrid is set to pursue their fifth consecutive El Clasico win this Saturday.

Last season, Carlo Ancelotti’s team triumphed in all three competitive encounters, including the final match of the 2022-23 season. However, achieving another victory will be challenging, as Barcelona has shown impressive form lately.

To counter Barcelona's offensive capabilities, Real Madrid must focus on neutralizing

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment