Carlo Ancelotti has Real Madrid selection dilemma for El Clasico as defensive switch is considered

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Real Madrid is set to pursue their fifth consecutive El Clasico win this Saturday.



Last season, Carlo Ancelotti’s team triumphed in all three competitive encounters, including the final match of the 2022-23 season. However, achieving another victory will be challenging, as Barcelona has shown impressive form lately.



To counter Barcelona's offensive capabilities, Real Madrid must focus on neutralizing



Raphinha, who has been in excellent shape.



The Brazilian is likely to play on the left wing, placing significant responsibility on Real Madrid's right-back to deliver a strong performance.



Currently, Lucas Vazquez occupies that role following Dani Carvajal's injury that ended his season.



Reports suggest that Ancelotti might consider replacing the 33-year-old, who faced difficulties defensively in the recent match against Borussia Dortmund. Eder Militao could step in, with Aurelien Tchouameni shifting to a center-back role.



While Militao would enhance defensive stability compared to Lucas, he would be adapting to a less familiar position, presenting a potential risk for Real Madrid.