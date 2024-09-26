You are here: HomeSports2024 09 26Article 1986086

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti has decided on Real Madrid system for derby clash without Kylian Mbappe

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Carlo Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid faced a setback on Wednesday when it was revealed that Kylian Mbappe's muscle discomfort from their 3-2 victory over Alaves has led to a hamstring injury.

He is expected to be sidelined for three weeks, significantly affecting Carlo Ancelotti's strategy for the upcoming Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid this Sunday.

Despite Mbappe's absence, Marca reports that Ancelotti's game plan will remain unchanged. For crucial matches like the one against Atletico, he plans to revert to the successful four-midfielder formation from last season, utilizing Jude Bellingham's ability to advance from deep. In Mbappe's place, Rodrygo Goes will join Vinicius Junior in the attack.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment