Carlo Ancelotti opens up on how Real Madrid will set up without Kylian Mbappe

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid on Sunday without their leading scorer, Kylian Mbappe.



The forward, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain, sustained a thigh injury during Tuesday's win over Alaves and will be sidelined until after the international break.



This absence is a significant setback for Carlo Ancelotti, particularly for such a crucial match as the Madrid derby.



Nonetheless, Ancelotti indicated in his pre-match press conference on Saturday (according to Diario AS) that the team's tactical approach is unlikely to change significantly.