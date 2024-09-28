You are here: HomeSports2024 09 28Article 1986953

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on how Real Madrid will set up without Kylian Mbappe

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Carlo Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid on Sunday without their leading scorer, Kylian Mbappe.

The forward, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain, sustained a thigh injury during Tuesday's win over Alaves and will be sidelined until after the international break.

This absence is a significant setback for Carlo Ancelotti, particularly for such a crucial match as the Madrid derby.

Nonetheless, Ancelotti indicated in his pre-match press conference on Saturday (according to Diario AS) that the team's tactical approach is unlikely to change significantly.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment