Carlo Ancelotti refuses to dwell on late Real Madrid slip at Atletico Madrid

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti was resolute in his intention to progress following his Real Madrid team's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.



The match at the Estadio Metropolitano was marked by significant controversy, yet Ancelotti remained on the periphery as his team faltered in the closing moments.



Eder Militao's goal in the second half incited turmoil in the stands, leading to a suspension of the game due to disturbances caused by Atletico Madrid's ultras.