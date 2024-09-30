You are here: HomeSports2024 09 30Article 1987484

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti refuses to dwell on late Real Madrid slip at Atletico Madrid

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Carlo Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti was resolute in his intention to progress following his Real Madrid team's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

The match at the Estadio Metropolitano was marked by significant controversy, yet Ancelotti remained on the periphery as his team faltered in the closing moments.

Eder Militao's goal in the second half incited turmoil in the stands, leading to a suspension of the game due to disturbances caused by Atletico Madrid's ultras.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment