Carragher Criticises Robert Sanchez as Chelsea Lose to Liverpool

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Sports Ration

Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez faced criticism from football analyst Jamie Carragher after the team's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool. Carragher pointed out Sanchez's inability to handle Curtis Jones' crucial goal, scored in the 51st minute.



Jones not only netted the winning goal but also earned the penalty that resulted in Liverpool's first goal.



As a former Liverpool player and current Sky Sports commentator, Carragher expressed disappointment in Sanchez's lack of assertiveness in the box and also took aim at Reece James for not adequately preventing Jones' impact.