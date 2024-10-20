Celta Vigo furious as player missed out against Real Madrid due to CAS snub

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Celta Vigo delivered a commendable performance against Real Madrid on Saturday but ultimately lost 2-1 at Balaidos.



Coach Claudio Giraldez was missing key player Iago Aspas due to suspension, and Ilaix Moriba was also unavailable after receiving a red card in the match against Las Palmas two weeks prior.



Celta contested both red cards, pursuing Moriba's case to the highest level possible.



After their appeal to the Appeals Committee was denied, the club escalated the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).